BRIEF-Nautilus Inc Q1 EPS $0.37 from continuing operations

May 9 Nautilus Inc
* Authorized a $10 million expansion of company's share
repurchase program
* Share repurchases will be funded from existing cash
balances
* Nautilus, inc. Reports strong results for the first
quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $120.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $118.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)