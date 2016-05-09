BRIEF-Interval Leisure Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Interval Leisure Group Inc
* Reaffirming fiscal year 2016 guidance for ILG plus a full eight months of Vistana
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 revenue $185.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation