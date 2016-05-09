版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Interval Leisure Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

May 9 Interval Leisure Group Inc

* Reaffirming fiscal year 2016 guidance for ILG plus a full eight months of Vistana

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 revenue $185.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐