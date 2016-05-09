版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Emergent Capital reports Q1 loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations

May 9 Emergent Capital Inc

* Says total income from continuing operations was $8.5 million for three month period ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

