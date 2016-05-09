BRIEF-Emergent Capital reports Q1 loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Emergent Capital Inc
* Says total income from continuing operations was $8.5 million for three month period ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.27 from continuing operations
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation