BRIEF-FMC Technologies appoints Douglas Pferdehirt as CEO

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 FMC Technologies Inc
* Says Douglas J. Pferdehirt will succeed John T. Gremp as CEO
* Says Gremp will remain on board as chairman until he retires in may 2017
* FMC Technologies board appoints Douglas J. Pferdehirt next CEO; John T. Gremp to stay on as chairman
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation