BRIEF-Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reports Q1 loss per share $1.35

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
* Q1 loss per share $1.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Says total operating expenses for Q1 of 2016 were $53.6 million compared with $21.5 million for same period in 2015
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation