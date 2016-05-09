BRIEF-Paragon Offshore qtrly adjusted EPS $0.47

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Qtrly earnings per share total contract backlog at march 31, 2016 was an estimated $806 million compared to $1.01 billion at december 31, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share utilization of paragon's marketed jackup rig fleet was lower at 51 percent in q1
* Paragon offshore plc says utilization of paragon's marketed floating rig fleet was 68 percent in q1 versus 61 percent utilization achieved in q4 of 2015
* Paragon offshore reports first quarter 2016 results and provides fleet status report
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $265.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation