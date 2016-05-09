版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Penumbra qtrly EPS $0.02

May 9 Penumbra Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Penumbra, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $57.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐