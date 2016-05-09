BRIEF-Pfenex qtrly loss per share $0.35

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Pfenex Inc
* Pfenex Inc says expect to present data from phase 1a study of px563l, anthrax vaccine candidate
* Qtrly loss per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pfenex reports first quarter 2016 results and provides business update
* Q1 revenue $2.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation