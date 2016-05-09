版本:
BRIEF-Pfenex qtrly loss per share $0.35

May 9 Pfenex Inc

* Pfenex Inc says expect to present data from phase 1a study of px563l, anthrax vaccine candidate

* Qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pfenex reports first quarter 2016 results and provides business update

* Q1 revenue $2.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

