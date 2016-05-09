版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 9 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Amit munshi appointed chief executive officer

* Arena pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $9.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐