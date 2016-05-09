BRIEF-Austrian Competition Authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Diebold
* Austrian competition authority announced that acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG will be cleared effective , May 10, 2016
* Austrian competition authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation