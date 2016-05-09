版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Austrian Competition Authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf

May 9 Diebold

* Austrian competition authority announced that acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG will be cleared effective , May 10, 2016

* Austrian competition authority announces clearance of Diebold's planned acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐