BRIEF-Arotech affirms 2016 outlook

May 9 Arotech Corp

* Backlog of orders as of march 31, 2016 totaled about $57.7 million versus $63.4 million for same time last year and $63.0 million from prior quarter

* Affirming its 2016 outlook

* Qtrly new orders totaling $20.1 million

* Arotech reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $25.4 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.18 to $0.23

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Sees 2016 revenue $100 million to $112 million