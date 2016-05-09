版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals reports Q3 earnings per share $0.17

May 9 A-mark Precious Metals Inc

* See precious metals pricing gaining traction for rest of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $1.51 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐