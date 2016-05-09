BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals reports Q3 earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 A-mark Precious Metals Inc
* See precious metals pricing gaining traction for rest of fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $1.51 billion
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation