2016年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Numerex reports Q1 2016 financial results

May 9 Numerex Corp

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.12

* Numerex reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $18.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $18.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

