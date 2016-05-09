BRIEF-Xcel Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.00

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Xcel Brands Inc
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $8.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xcel brands announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $8.4 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation