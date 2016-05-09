版本:
BRIEF-Xcel Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.00

May 9 Xcel Brands Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $8.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xcel brands announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $8.4 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

