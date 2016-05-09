BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Q1 EPS $0.05

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amphastar pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $59.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $62 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation