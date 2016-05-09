版本:
BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Q1 EPS $0.05

May 9 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Amphastar pharmaceuticals reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $59.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $62 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

