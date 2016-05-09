BRIEF-Globant SA reports Q1 adj earnings per share $0.24

May 9 Globant SA
* Fiscal year 2016 non-IFRS diluted EPS is estimated to be
in range of $1.12 - $1.20
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $74.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.29
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue $76 million to $78 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $309 million to $315 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)