BRIEF-MBIA Q1 gaap loss per share $0.58

May 9 Mbia Inc
* Adjusted book value per share increased to $31.74 as of
march 31, 2016 from $29.69 as of december 31, 2015
* Qtrly total net premiums earned in u.s. Public finance
insurance segment were $58 million in q1 of 2016, down 32
percent
* Mbia inc q1 net investment income for u.s. Public finance
insurance $31 million in q1 of 2016, 7 percent higher than q1 of
2015
* As of may 5, 2016, there was $100 million of remaining
authorized capacity under company's current share repurchase
program
* Mbia inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)