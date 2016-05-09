版本:
BRIEF-Novatel Wireless Q1 loss per share $0.22

May 9 Novatel Wireless Inc

* Sees q2 revenue $57 million - $63 million , non-gaap net loss per share $0.08 - $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $60.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Novatel wireless reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $66.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

