BRIEF-Novatel Wireless Q1 loss per share $0.22

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Novatel Wireless Inc
* Sees q2 revenue $57 million - $63 million , non-gaap net loss per share $0.08 - $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $60.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Novatel wireless reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $66.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation