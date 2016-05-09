BRIEF-Tubemogul appoints Ron Will as chief financial officer

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 Tubemogul Inc
* Current Tubemogul CFO Paul Joachim has been promoted to chief administrative officer
* Both appointments are effective wednesday, may 11, 2016
* Tubemogul appoints former brightroll and yahoo finance executive Ron Will as chief financial officer
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation