版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Tubemogul appoints Ron Will as chief financial officer

May 9 Tubemogul Inc

* Current Tubemogul CFO Paul Joachim has been promoted to chief administrative officer

* Both appointments are effective wednesday, may 11, 2016

* Tubemogul appoints former brightroll and yahoo finance executive Ron Will as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐