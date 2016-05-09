BRIEF-Vectren Corp reports first quarter 2016 results

May 9 Vectren Corp
* Narrows its 2016 consolidated earnings guidance range to
$2.45 to $2.55 per share
* Currently expects 2016 utility group earnings to be within
a range of $2.00 to $2.05 per share
* Sees 2016 nonutility group earnings to be within a range
of $0.45 to $0.50 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total operating revenue $584.8 million versus $706.2
million
* Vectren corporation reports first quarter 2016 results;
narrows consolidated guidance range
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.55
