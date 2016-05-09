BRIEF-Coresite Realty announces sale of stock by Carlyle Group

May 9 Coresite Realty Corp
* Coresite Realty Corporation announces sale of common stock
by the Carlyle Group
* Sale of 3 million shares of its common stock by investment
funds affiliated with carlyle group to J.P. Morgan, as sole
underwriter
* Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Group to continue
to hold an aggregate of 13.8 million partnership units in co's
partnership
