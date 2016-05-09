版本:
BRIEF-Coresite Realty announces sale of stock by Carlyle Group

May 9 Coresite Realty Corp

* Coresite Realty Corporation announces sale of common stock by the Carlyle Group

* Sale of 3 million shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with carlyle group to J.P. Morgan, as sole underwriter

* Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Group to continue to hold an aggregate of 13.8 million partnership units in co's partnership

* Coresite Realty Corporation announces sale of common stock by the Carlyle Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

