版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Solarcity Q1 non-gaap earnings per share was $2.56

May 9 Solarcity Corp

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share was $2.56

* Says Gaap Revenue Was $123 million in Q1 2016, Up 82% Year Over-Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐