BRIEF-Stamps.com Q1 non-gaap EPS $1.72

May 9 Stamps.Com Inc

* For 2016, company currently estimates revenue to be in a range of $310 to $330 million

* 2016 non-gaap net income per fully-diluted share is expected to be in a range of $6.00 to $6.50

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.28, revenue view $301.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* stamps.com reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.72

* Q1 revenue $81.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.00 to $6.50

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $310 million to $330 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.71