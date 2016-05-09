版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-IFF qtrly EPS $1.47

May 9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.47

* Qtrly net sales $783.3 million versus $774.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $776.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 total sales up 3.5% - 4.5%; sees 2016 eps up 6.5% - 8.5%

* Sees 2016 operating profit up 5.0 % - 7.0%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.45, revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iff reports strong first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐