BRIEF-Aura Minerals announces resumption of operations at the San Andres mine

* Operations at san andres mine in honduras have resumed at full production after back-to-work agreement with concerned parties

* Northwestern enterprises, owned by Paulo Carlos De Brito, representing about 48% shares in co, proposed he be appointed as director

* Tom Ogryzlo and Bill Murray will not stand for re-election to board

* Management is supportive of appointment of paulo carlos de brito

* Will not, at this time, seek re-approval for incentive stock option and share compensation plan or treasury share unit plan

* Aura minerals announces amendment concerning the election of the board of directors