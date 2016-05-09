BRIEF-Aura Minerals announces resumption of operations at the San Andres mine

May 9 Aura Minerals Inc
* Operations at san andres mine in honduras have resumed at
full production after back-to-work agreement with concerned
parties
* Northwestern enterprises, owned by Paulo Carlos De Brito,
representing about 48% shares in co, proposed he be appointed as
director
* Tom Ogryzlo and Bill Murray will not stand for re-election
to board
* Management is supportive of appointment of paulo carlos de
brito
* Will not, at this time, seek re-approval for incentive
stock option and share compensation plan or treasury share unit
plan
* Aura minerals announces resumption of operations at the
san andres mine and amendment concerning the election of the
board of directors
