BRIEF-Peabody Energy Australia to sell undeveloped tenements in Queensland

May 9 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Australia enters into agreements with
Pembroke Resources to sell undeveloped tenements in Queensland
* Received cash proceeds of a$65 million as part of
transaction
* Additional A$22m of cash proceeds anticipated to be
received before end of Q3 of 2016 once certain approvals are
granted
* Transactions include Olive Downs South, Olive Downs South
Extended, Willunga and Olive Downs North tenements
* Agreement contains no financing condition, with Denham
Capital providing all funding for transaction
