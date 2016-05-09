BRIEF-Peabody Energy Australia to sell undeveloped tenements in Queensland

May 9 Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy Australia enters into agreements with Pembroke Resources to sell undeveloped tenements in Queensland

* Received cash proceeds of a$65 million as part of transaction

* Additional A$22m of cash proceeds anticipated to be received before end of Q3 of 2016 once certain approvals are granted

* Transactions include Olive Downs South, Olive Downs South Extended, Willunga and Olive Downs North tenements

* Agreement contains no financing condition, with Denham Capital providing all funding for transaction