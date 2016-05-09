BRIEF-Pembroke Resources buys metallurgical coal assets in Bowen basin

May 9 Pembroke Resources

* Acquired from australian units of Peabody Energy, citic resources holdings their interests in metallurgical coal tenements

* Pembroke Resources says total consideration is aud120m plus an agreed royalty

* Pembroke Resources says has acquired a 100 percent interest in ods and willunga

* Pembroke Resources says subject to approval of minority partners, company has agreed to acquire an 87.3 percent interest in odn

* Pembroke Resources acquires metallurgical coal assets in the Bowen basin