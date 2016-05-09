BRIEF-Pembroke Resources buys metallurgical coal assets in Bowen basin

May 9 Pembroke Resources
* Acquired from australian units of Peabody Energy, citic
resources holdings their interests in metallurgical coal
tenements
* Pembroke Resources says total consideration is aud120m
plus an agreed royalty
* Pembroke Resources says has acquired a 100 percent
interest in ods and willunga
* Pembroke Resources says subject to approval of minority
partners, company has agreed to acquire an 87.3 percent interest
in odn
* Pembroke Resources acquires metallurgical coal assets in
the Bowen basin
