BRIEF-Second Sight sets record date for rights offering

May 9 Second Sight Medical

* Under rights offering will distribute one non-transferable subscription right for each share of common stock held by shareholder

* Each right will entitle holder to invest $0.55 for each share of common stock owned as of record date

* Subscription price will equal lesser of $4.25per share or 85% of nasdaq closing price on close of subscription period on may 31

* Plans to use proceeds to continue funding ongoing post-market clinical study of argus ii retinal prosthesis systems

* Plans to continue funding ongoing development of orion i visual cortical prosthesis

* 1 registration statement for rights offering to shareholders and sets record date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)