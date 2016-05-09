BRIEF-Allied Properties REIT announces $150 mln offering of unsecured debentures

May 9 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Allied properties real estate investment trust says debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.934% per annum and will mature on November 14, 2022

* To use proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of properties in montreal announced on may 4, 2016

* To also use net proceeds to repay amounts drawn on allied's unsecured credit facility

* Allied properties reit announces $150 million offering of 3.934% series B senior unsecured debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)