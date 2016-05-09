BRIEF-Breitburn Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.54

May 9 Breitburn Energy Partners Lp
* Breitburn Energy Partners LP says total production was
4,848 mboe in q1 of 2016, compared to 5,106 mboe in q4 of 2015
* Breitburn Energy Partners LP says average daily
production was 53.3 mboe/day in q1 of 2016 compared to 55.5
mboe/day in q4 of 2015
* Breitburn Energy Partners LP says oil, ngl and natural
gas sales revenues were $105.5 million in q1 of 2016 compared to
$139.7 million in q4 of 2015
* Breitburn Energy Partners reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.54 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)