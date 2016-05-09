BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals qtrly net income per common unit $0.09

May 9 Black Stone Minerals LP
* Average production of 30.3 mboe/d for q1 of 2016, up 4%
over average production for corresponding period in 2015
* Qtrly net income per common unit $ 0.09
* Agreement with undisclosed seller to acquire interest in
wattenberg field in weld county, colorado for $35 million
* Transaction will be funded with cash on hand and
borrowings under partnership's credit facility
* Estimated next twelve month production is expected to
average approximately 700 boe/d (35% oil) from wattenberg field
* Black stone minerals, L.P. Reports first quarter 2016
results and announces cash distribution; enters in agreement to
acquire mineral interests in colorado
* Q1 revenue $64.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.8 million
