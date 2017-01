May 9 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Qtrly revenue $107.6 million versus $194. 4 million

* Says in 2016, expects to spend approximately $30.0 million in capital expenditure

* Trinidad Drilling Ltd. Reports first quarter results; solid operating margins and lower debt levels, despite weak industry conditions

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

