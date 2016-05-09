BRIEF-Ezcorp Q2 loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations

May 9 Ezcorp Inc
* Says completed strategic review of Grupo Finmart announced
in February 2016
* Have concluded that a sale of Grupo Finmart is preferred
alternative and have commenced a process to solicit proposals
from interested buyers
* Says UBS investment bank, which has been assisting in
strategic review, is running sale process for Grupo Finmart
* Ezcorp announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $201.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
