BRIEF-Ezcorp Q2 loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations

May 9 Ezcorp Inc

* Says completed strategic review of Grupo Finmart announced in February 2016

* Have concluded that a sale of Grupo Finmart is preferred alternative and have commenced a process to solicit proposals from interested buyers

* Says UBS investment bank, which has been assisting in strategic review, is running sale process for Grupo Finmart

* Ezcorp announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $1.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $201.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

