BRIEF-Entree Gold Q1 net loss $1.6 million

May 9 Entree Gold Inc <ETG.TO:

* Says expects to spend between $3 million and $3.7 million for 2016 year

* Qtrly net loss $1.6 million

* Entree gold announces first quarter 2016 results

