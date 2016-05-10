版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Q1 earnings per share $1.17

May 9 Catalyst Paper Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.17

* Q1 sales c$510.4 million versus c$479.3 million last year

* Catalyst announces first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

