BRIEF-Key Energy Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.51

May 9 Key Energy Services Inc :

* Key Energy Services reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $111.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $123 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.41 excluding items

