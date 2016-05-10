BRIEF-Perpetual Energy Inc Q1 FFO C$0.0 per share

UPDATE 2-Scaramucci's SkyBridge sells itself, investment team to stay put
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA
May 9 Perpetual Energy Inc :
* Estimates that expenses will exceed revenues for remainder of 2016 resulting in negative funds flow of $10 to $15 million
* Q1 average production was 18,378 BOE/D, down 19 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* Sees fy total oil and liquids production averaging close to 1,700 BBL/D and natural gas sales averaging approximately 84 MMCF/D
* Reductions in all areas of spending, including operating, financing and administrative costs, will continue in 2016
* Q1 eps C$0.70
* Q1 ffo C$0.0 per share
* Perpetual Energy Inc releases first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
BRASILIA, Jan 18 Brazil's Oi SA is considering changing a restructuring plan challenged by a group of creditors to offer banks and bondholders part of asset sale proceeds, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank will be free to focus on a new growth strategy instead of devoting most of its energy to cleaning up past mistakes, Chief Executive John Cryan said after settling its most costly legal headache.