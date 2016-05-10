版本:
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q1 shr C$0.16

May 9 Great Canadian Gaming Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* All figures in C$

* Great Canadian Gaming announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to C$130.9 million

