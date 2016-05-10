BRIEF-Ferrer Pharma to buy Alexza pharmaceuticals for $0.90 per share in cash

May 10 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Under agreement, Ferrer Pharma , a wholly-owned subsidiary
of Ferrer, will acquire co for $0.90 per share in cash.
* Alexza stockholders will be granted contingent value
rights to receive cash payments in four payment categories
* $0.90 per share cash consideration represents a 210%
premium to Alexza's closing share price on february 26, 2016
* Board of directors of Alexza unanimously approved
transaction.
* Guggenheim securities acted as financial advisor to Alexza
* Alexza Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Ferrer
