公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Newcastle Posts Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.21

May 10 Newcastle Investment Corp

* Newcastle announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly net interest income $7.5 million versus $10.4 million

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

