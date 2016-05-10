版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Universal American reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.07/shr

May 10 Universal American Corp

* Universal american corp. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations $0.1

* Qtrly net income $0.00 per share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $396 million versus i/b/e/s view $403 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐