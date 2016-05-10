版本:
BRIEF-Egalet Q1 loss per share $0.76

May 10 Egalet Corp :

* Egalet reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.76

* Q1 revenue $2.7 million versus $805,000

* Q1 revenue view $3.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

