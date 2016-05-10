版本:
BRIEF-New York REIT Q1 2016 core FFO of $0.11 per share

May 10 New York Reit Inc :

* Q1 2016 core ffo of $0.11 per fully diluted share

* Q1 2016 affo $0.05 per fully diluted share

* Q1 2016 same store cash noi, excluding viceroy hotel, of $27.4 million compared to $26.3 million in q1 2015

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New York REIT announces operating results for first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

