BRIEF-New York REIT Q1 2016 core FFO of $0.11 per share

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 New York Reit Inc :
* Q1 2016 core ffo of $0.11 per fully diluted share
* Q1 2016 affo $0.05 per fully diluted share
* Q1 2016 same store cash noi, excluding viceroy hotel, of $27.4 million compared to $26.3 million in q1 2015
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New York REIT announces operating results for first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.