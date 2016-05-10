BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators posts Q1 loss per share $1.20

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc :
* Lumber Liquidators announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sales results fell short of our expectations
* "Continue to see improvement in our gross margin from lows of 2015 driven by our strategic pricing initiatives"
* On april 27, entered mou with lead plaintiffs in consolidated securities class action matter
* Through insurers, will contribute $26 million as well as 1 million shares of company's common stock to a settlement fund to resolve matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.