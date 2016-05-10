BRIEF-Dawson Geophysical posts Q1 loss of $0.40/share

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Dawson Geophysical Co :
* Dawson Geophysical reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $47.06 million versus $73.72 million
* Says anticipates a capital budget for 2016 to be at maintenance levels below $10 million approved by board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.