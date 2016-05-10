版本:
BRIEF-Dawson Geophysical posts Q1 loss of $0.40/share

May 10 Dawson Geophysical Co :

* Dawson Geophysical reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $47.06 million versus $73.72 million

* Says anticipates a capital budget for 2016 to be at maintenance levels below $10 million approved by board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

