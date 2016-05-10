BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners qtrly loss per common unit $0.27

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
May 10 Southcross Energy Partners Lp :
* Qtrly total revenues $119.7 million versus $185.9 million
* Says anticipates that growth capital expenditures for full year 2016 will be in range of $20 million to $30 million
* Qtrly diluted loss per common unit $ 0.27
* Says processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 343 mmcf/d, a decrease of approximately 23%
* Results for quarter negatively impacted by a previously announced outage at a southcross holdings lp treatment facility
* Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.