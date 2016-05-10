BRIEF-Southcross Energy Partners qtrly loss per common unit $0.27

May 10 Southcross Energy Partners Lp :

* Qtrly total revenues $119.7 million versus $185.9 million

* Says anticipates that growth capital expenditures for full year 2016 will be in range of $20 million to $30 million

* Qtrly diluted loss per common unit $ 0.27

* Says processed gas volumes during quarter averaged 343 mmcf/d, a decrease of approximately 23%

* Results for quarter negatively impacted by a previously announced outage at a southcross holdings lp treatment facility

* Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)