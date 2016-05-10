BRIEF-AgroFresh Solutions posts Q1 loss of $0.51/share

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
May 10 AgroFresh Solutions Inc :
* AgroFresh Solutions reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.51
* Q1 sales fell 13 percent to $28.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $30.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects sales for full year 2016 to increase 5 percent to 12 percent year-over-year, to a range of $172 million to $184 million
* Expects sales for first half of 2016 to be in range of $45 million to $48 million
* Expects full year adjusted EBITDA to range from $90 million to $100 million
* Sees first half of 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $9 million to $12 million
* Its stockholders, Dow & Boulevard Acquisition Sponsor Llc, have agreed to extend existing lock-up deals through December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bertelsmann owns 53 pct of Penguin Random House (Adds CEO, analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, has mostly agreed with producers on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for 2017 that are 5 percent lower than last year, amid tighter supplies, two sources familiar with the matter said.