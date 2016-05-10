BRIEF-Memorial Resource Development Q1 revenue $81.1 mln

European shares retreat as Pearson plummets
May 10 Memorial Resource Development Corp :
* Memorial Resource Development Corp says increased average daily production 52% to 420 MMCFE/D for Q1 2016 compared to 277 MMCFE/D for Q1 2015
* Says reduced full-Year 2016 drilling & completion capital budget guidance 21% to $275 million
* Says Increased Estimated Full-Year 2016 production guidance range to 400 mmcfe/d - 425 mmcfe/d
* Memorial resource development corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results and updated 2016 financial and operational guidance
* Q1 revenue $81.1 million versus $87 million
* Q1 revenue view $144.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
