BRIEF-Foamix reports Q1 loss per share $0.15

May 10 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Foamix reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $745,000 versus $448,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

