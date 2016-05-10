版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 10日 星期二 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-Dermira announces positive phase 2B trial results for DRM01

May 10 Dermira Inc :

* Clinical study evaluated safety and efficacy of DRM01 and demonstrated statistically significant improvements in all primary endpoints

* Plans to initiate a phase 3 program to evaluate safety and efficacy of drm01 as a treatment for acne in adult and adolescent patients

* Initiation of program is targeted for first half of 2017, subject to an end-of-phase 2 meeting with fda

* Dermira announces positive topline phase 2b clinical trial results for drm01 in patients with facial acne vulgaris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐